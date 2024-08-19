Weather Update: NCR experiences longest spell of continuous rain in 13 yrs; IMD predicts more downpour

The National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days. More rain is expected over the next six days, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The previous record was 11 days, witnessed in September 2021, August 2012, and August 2013. Other significant streaks include nine-day spells in July 2016, August 2020, and September 2018, and eight-day spells in July 2013 and July 2015.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Andaman and the Nicobar Islands today. Delhi is expected to witness scattered rainfall throughout the week. In Delhi, 'trace' rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, continuing a trend that started on August 3. With the exception of August 3, Delhi saw rainfall every day from August 1 to August 17.

The total amount of rainfall during this time exceeded the monthly normal of 233.1 mm, totaling 240.2 mm. IMD data shows that August has three times since 2011 surpassed its monthly average: in 2012 (378.8 mm), in 2013 (321.4 mm), and in 2020 (237 mm). After a hot summer and an erratic June monsoon, the monsoon trough largely passed over the area in July.

At the moment, Delhi-NCR is being hit by a lot of rain. June finished hot and muggy, with only 228.1 mm of rain falling in Delhi on its final day, making the month's total 228% more than the average of 74.1 mm. The nation's capital saw 203.7 mm of rain in July, mostly in the form of mild to moderate showers.

A total of 107.6 mm of rainfall fell between July 31 and August 1, however as the majority of it started after 8:30 a.m. on July 31, it was included in the August total. Delhi has seen 434.2 mm of rain since the four-month monsoon season began in June.

In Northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 24, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on August 20 and 21, East Uttar Pradesh during August 21-24, and East Rajasthan during August 22-24. In West and Central India, Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall during the week, Vidarbha on August 24, Chhattisgarh till August 20, while Konkan and Goa will face heavy rainfall till August 22, and the Gujarat Region on August 21 and 22.

In East and Northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Bihar till August 23, Jharkhand till August 21, Odisha on August 20, 23 and 24, West Bengal and Sikkim during August 19-21, and Meghalaya for the next seven days. In South Peninsular India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana on August 20, and South interior Karnataka on August 20-21.

Scattered rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan this week, with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director general of Meteorology, IMD, had said that August is expected to be normal at 94-106% of the long-period average, despite a break in showers from August 8. The weather department noted that the formation of La Niña later this month is expected to improve rainfall prospects for August and September.