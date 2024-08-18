IMD weather update: Light to moderate rainfall seen in North India, orange alert issued for these 3 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today in three states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The alert comes amid a broader forecast of wet weather across various regions of India, with significant rainfall expected over the next several days.

In the national capital, Delhi, light showers are predicted until August 23, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast for northwest India indicates widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next five days in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with scattered rainfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

For west and central India, the IMD predicts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, and Chhattisgarh, with scattered rainfall over Gujarat, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch.

In east and northeast India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, with heavy precipitation predicted in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya from August 20 to 22. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will see heavy rains until August 20, while Arunachal Pradesh and the northeastern states will experience heavy showers until August 22.

The IMD has also forecast heavy downpours in the southern peninsula over the next five days. Tamil Nadu is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall today, with similar conditions in Lakshadweep until August 20, and in Karnataka over the next two days.

The IMD's latest updates underline the need for preparedness in the affected regions, as heavy rains and potential flooding could disrupt daily life and travel. Residents in areas under the orange alert are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the weather situation unfolds.