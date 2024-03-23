scorecardresearch
'Welcome to Tihar Jail': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar threatens to 'expose' Arvind Kejriwal

"I will expose him, I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will make sure he is brought to task," the conman said, reacting to the Delhi CM's arrest in the liquor scam.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Arvind Kejriwal Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Arvind Kejriwal

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has threatened to 'expose' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

"Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail", Chandrasekhar said a day after Kejriwal was sent to ED custody till March 28 in the Delhi liquor scam case.

"I will expose him, I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will make sure he is brought to task."

The conman had sent a similar message to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha, following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 11 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

In a letter dated March 18, Sukesh Chandrashekhar - referring to K Kavitha as 'akka' (South Indian word for elder sister) - wrote that the "dramas of saying fake cases...allegations...have fallen flat".

"The truth has prevailed...all your karmas are coming back to you," the conman said at the time.

 

Published on: Mar 23, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
