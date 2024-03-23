'Welcome to Tihar Jail': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar threatens to 'expose' Arvind Kejriwal

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has threatened to 'expose' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.



"Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail", Chandrasekhar said a day after Kejriwal was sent to ED custody till March 28 in the Delhi liquor scam case.



"I will expose him, I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will make sure he is brought to task."

The conman had sent a similar message to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha, following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 11 in the Delhi liquor policy case.



In a letter dated March 18, Sukesh Chandrashekhar - referring to K Kavitha as 'akka' (South Indian word for elder sister) - wrote that the "dramas of saying fake cases...allegations...have fallen flat".

"The truth has prevailed...all your karmas are coming back to you," the conman said at the time.