How Amit Shah and his team of five scripted BJP's Bengal victory

West Bengal Election Results 2026: The BJP is on course for a sweeping victory in West Bengal, leading in nearly 200 of 294 seats and reducing the TMC to under 90 - a sharp turnaround from 2021, when Mamata Banerjee’s party had secured 213.

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How Amit Shah and his team won Bengal

In West Bengal's politics, the picture that emerged this time shook a fortress that had long been considered invincible. At the center of this change was Home Minister Amit Shah, whose strategy and grip over the organisation is being seen as the main basis of this victory.

Camping in Bengal for nearly fifteen days, Shah did not limit the campaign to speeches, but turned it into an organised mission. In meetings that went on till late at night, he guided party leaders, framed strategies, and ensured that the same plans were executed on the ground the next day.

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During the day, he built the atmosphere through rallies and roadshows, while at night, he sharpened the organisation. Through more than fifty rallies and roadshows, he infused energy into workers and delivered a direct message to voters.

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Announcements made during the campaign - such as implementing the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees and taking a tough stand on law and order - sent a clear political message among voters.

After the first phase of voting, Shah's claim that the BJP was winning more than 110 seats proved to be a psychological advantage. This created a perception among voters in the second phase that a change in power was possible, and this perception played an important role in altering the electoral trend.

But this victory was not the result of one person’s strategy alone. Along with Shah, a team of five key leaders worked in a coordinated manner on every front.

Amit Shah's team of 5

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Dharmendra Pradhan played the role of the chief strategist for the entire campaign. He maintained a balance among different social and caste groups and acted as a strong link between the central and state units, ensuring effective use of resources and leadership.

Bhupender Yadav focused on micro-management of the organisation. Activating workers at the booth level and handling the legal challenges of the electoral process were his strengths, which strengthened the party at the grassroots level.

Sunil Bansal worked to sharpen the organisation. Through the ‘panna pramukh’ model, he built a network of workers that directly challenged the TMC’s cadre-based structure. He worked to bridge differences among leaders. Over the past four years, based on feedback from every seat, he addressed shortcomings and took the party to the streets on issues against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Biplab Deb used his experience to work especially in areas that share socio-cultural similarities with Tripura. His aggressive campaign style infused new enthusiasm among workers.

Amit Malviya handled the BJP's battle of narrative on the digital front. Through social media, he raised several issues at a wider level and effectively countered the opposition’s propaganda machinery, helping influence public opinion.

The combined efforts of all these leaders opened new possibilities for the BJP in West Bengal. This victory has emerged not just as an electoral result, but as the outcome of a well-planned strategy, strong organisation and sustained effort - one that has written a new chapter in Bengal’s politics.

