West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners from BJP, TMC, Congress, Left

West Bengal Election Results 2024: Counting for 42 Lok Sabha seats is underway. As per early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 10 seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on 31 seats. The TMC is leading in Krishnanagar whereas it is a close contest in Baharampur. It is a tight contest between the BJP and the TMC in Asansol as well, according to the recent data by the Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners/ Leading Candidates from BJP, TMC, Congress Cooch Behar JC Basunia (TMC) Alipurduars Manoj Tigga (BJP) Jalpaiguri Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy (BJP) Darjeeling Raju Bista (BJP) Raiganj Kalyani Krishna (TMC) Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) Maldaha Uttar Khagen Murmu (BJP) Maldaha Dakshin Isha Khan Choudhury (Congress) Jangipur Khalilur Rahman (TMC) Murshidabad Abu Taher Khan (TMC) Baharampur Yusuf Pathan (TMC) Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra (TMC) Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar (BJP) Bardhaman Purba Dr Sharmila Sarkar (TMC) Bardhaman-Durgapur Kirti Azad (TMC) Asansol Shatrughan Sinha (TMC) Bolpur Asit Kumal Mal (TMC) Birbhum Satabdi Roy (TMC) Bangaon Shantanu Thakur (BJP) Barrackpur Partha Bhowmick (TMC) Howrah Prasun Banerjee (TMC) Uluberia Sajda Ahmed (TMC) Serampore Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) Hooghly Rachna Banerjee (TMC) Arambagh Mitali Bag (TMC) Tamluk Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) Kanthi Adhikari Soumendu (BJP) Ghatal Deepak Adhikari/Dev (TMC) Jhargram Kalipada Soren (TMC) Medinipur June Malia (TMC) Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato (BJP) Bankura Arup Chakraborty (TMC) Bishnupur Saumitra Khan (BJP) Dum Dum Sougata Ray (TMC) Barasat Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (TMC) Basirhat SK Nurul Islam (TMC) Jaynagar Pratima Mondal (TMC) Mathurapur Bapi Haldar (TMC) Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) Jadavpur Sayani Ghosh (TMC) Kolkata Dakshin Mala Roy (TMC) Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC)

Axis My India's exit poll placed the BJP, the principal opposition party in Bengal, ahead of the TMC. As per the polls, the saffron party is projected to win 26-31 seats - a jump of nearly 10 from 2019. The TMC, as per the exit poll, will likely get 11-14, a sharp decline from its last tally. The Congress is predicted to retain its previous number, which is 2.

