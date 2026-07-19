West Bengal to get the world's largest curd production plant under a ₹700-crore dairy project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday lay the foundation stone of what is being billed as the world's largest curd production plant in West Bengal, a ₹700-crore dairy project that is expected to significantly boost milk processing capacity and strengthen the state's cooperative network, according to a report by PTI.

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The project, coming up at the Howrah Food Park under the Amul Bengal Dairy Project, will have the capacity to process about 30 lakh litres of milk per day upon completion, according to an official statement.

The plant will be capable of producing around 1,000 metric tonnes, or 10 lakh kg, of curd and other cultured dairy products daily.

It will also package 10 lakh litres of milk every day, process two lakh litres of UHT milk, manufacture one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 metric tonnes of paneer, 10 metric tonnes each of ghee and sweets, and about 2.5 lakh packs of flavoured milk daily.

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More than 1.25 lakh milk farmers, including over 30,000 women, are currently associated with Amul's cooperative network in West Bengal. Around nine lakh litres of milk are procured daily from the state, the statement said.

Cooperative sector initiatives

During the programme, Shah will hand over registration certificates to representatives of more than 200 newly formed dairy cooperative societies and 11 newly registered multipurpose rural cooperative societies under the Centre's White Revolution 2.0 initiative.

He will also launch the e-RCS portal for the computerisation of the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in West Bengal. The portal is intended to digitise registration and administrative processes related to cooperative societies.

Law and order review

Before attending the programme, Shah will hold a meeting with state officials to review the law and order situation in West Bengal.

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The meeting comes in the backdrop of the recently passed West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, commonly called the 'anti-goonda' legislation that gives authorities sweeping powers to curb organised crime and public disorder. The discussion also assumes significance following statements by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on taking strict action against political violence and crimes against women.

Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Word Museum' at the National Library premises in Kolkata's Alipore area.

The 'Bhumi Pujan' event for the Amul project will conclude Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal. On Saturday, he visited a BSF outpost in Siliguri with a focus on border security and also held a series of administrative meetings at the north Bengal branch of the state secretariat.

Warehouses and mobility services

As part of the event, Shah will lay the foundation stone for 14 storage warehouses with a combined capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes across 10 districts. The warehouses will be built at an estimated cost of ₹5.98 crore.

He will also inaugurate two storage warehouses of 100 metric tonnes each in South 24 Parganas and Cooch Behar, constructed at a total cost of ₹73.61 lakh.

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A memorandum of understanding is also scheduled to be exchanged between Bharat Taxi and the West Bengal government's Department of Information Technology and Electronics for the expansion of mobility services in the state, the statement added