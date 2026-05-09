What is TARA? How India’s indigenous smart bomb system could outmatch US JDAM kits 

India is expanding its precision-strike arsenal with indigenous systems aimed at reducing dependence on imported weapons. One of the latest technologies drawing attention is TARA — a smart guidance and glide-bomb kit being developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The system is compared to the United States’ Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), which converts ordinary bombs into precision-guided weapons. However, Indian defence experts believe TARA could offer advantages tailored for regional warfare conditions.
Taking note of the development, US military expert John Spencer in a post on X (formally twitter), wrote, “India’s military is advancing rapidly. TARA appears to have similarities to the U.S. JDAM guidance kits but adds dual-mode emphasis (INS/GPS + SAL terminal), which can help in GPS-jammed environments. Make in India initiatives showed superior in action in Operation Sindoor in 2025.”
The importance of such indigenous technologies also became visible during Operation Sindoor, where India showcased increasing reliance on stand-off and precision-strike systems.
What is TARA?
TARA, short for Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation, is an indigenous smart guidance kit developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The system converts conventional “dumb bombs” into precision-guided glide bombs using:
Instead of dropping bombs directly above a target, fighter aircraft can release TARA-equipped weapons from safer stand-off distances while maintaining accuracy.
How Is TARA Similar To America’s JDAM?
TARA follows a concept similar to the US JDAM system.
JDAM kits are attached to existing unguided bombs and use GPS and inertial navigation systems (INS) for precision targeting. TARA works in a comparable way:
This model allows air forces to convert large bomb stockpiles into precision munitions at relatively low cost.
What gives TARA an edge?
While similar to JDAM, TARA is expected to include features tailored to India’s operational needs.
How Indigenous tech boosted firepower during Operation Sindoor
The strategic value of indigenous systems became more visible during Operation Sindoor, where India demonstrated a precision-strike focused military doctrine.
The operation reportedly involved precision-guided munitions, stand-off weapons and advanced surveillance systems. While imported systems like HAMMER and SCALP missiles drew attention, analysts noted that India’s growing indigenous ecosystem improved operational flexibility and strike capability.
Homegrown technologies help India:
Systems like TARA could eventually allow the IAF to transform large conventional bomb stockpiles into precision-guided weapons, significantly enhancing combat firepower in future conflicts.