What is TARA? How India’s indigenous smart bomb system could outmatch US JDAM kits 

India is expanding its precision-strike arsenal with indigenous systems aimed at reducing dependence on imported weapons. One of the latest technologies drawing attention is TARA — a smart guidance and glide-bomb kit being developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The system is compared to the United States’ Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), which converts ordinary bombs into precision-guided weapons. However, Indian defence experts believe TARA could offer advantages tailored for regional warfare conditions.

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Taking note of the development, US military expert John Spencer in a post on X (formally twitter), wrote, “India’s military is advancing rapidly. TARA appears to have similarities to the U.S. JDAM guidance kits but adds dual-mode emphasis (INS/GPS + SAL terminal), which can help in GPS-jammed environments. Make in India initiatives showed superior in action in Operation Sindoor in 2025.”

The importance of such indigenous technologies also became visible during Operation Sindoor, where India showcased increasing reliance on stand-off and precision-strike systems.

What is TARA?

TARA, short for Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation, is an indigenous smart guidance kit developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The system converts conventional “dumb bombs” into precision-guided glide bombs using:

Navigation systems

Guidance electronics

Flight-control mechanisms

Extended glide capability

Instead of dropping bombs directly above a target, fighter aircraft can release TARA-equipped weapons from safer stand-off distances while maintaining accuracy.

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Maiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on May 07, 2026.



TARA, the modular range extension kit, is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided… pic.twitter.com/Ofx8mrGGgY — DRDO (@DRDO_India) May 8, 2026

How Is TARA Similar To America’s JDAM?

TARA follows a concept similar to the US JDAM system.

JDAM kits are attached to existing unguided bombs and use GPS and inertial navigation systems (INS) for precision targeting. TARA works in a comparable way:

Existing bombs are upgraded into smart weapons

Precision guidance improves accuracy

Aircraft can strike from safer distances

Costs remain lower than cruise missiles

This model allows air forces to convert large bomb stockpiles into precision munitions at relatively low cost.

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What gives TARA an edge?

While similar to JDAM, TARA is expected to include features tailored to India’s operational needs.

Longer Stand-Off Range: TARA is designed to improve glide range, helping aircraft stay farther from enemy air defences. Indigenous Navigation: The system is expected to integrate India’s NavIC satellite network, reducing dependence on foreign GPS systems. Electronic Warfare Resistance: Indian developers are reportedly focusing on better resistance against jamming and GPS disruption. Lower Cost And Easier Production: Domestic manufacturing allows India to produce and upgrade the system without relying on foreign supply chains.

How Indigenous tech boosted firepower during Operation Sindoor

The strategic value of indigenous systems became more visible during Operation Sindoor, where India demonstrated a precision-strike focused military doctrine.

The operation reportedly involved precision-guided munitions, stand-off weapons and advanced surveillance systems. While imported systems like HAMMER and SCALP missiles drew attention, analysts noted that India’s growing indigenous ecosystem improved operational flexibility and strike capability.

Homegrown technologies help India:

Increase precision-munition availability

Reduce wartime dependence on imports

Upgrade existing bomb inventories quickly

Produce affordable smart weapons at scale

Systems like TARA could eventually allow the IAF to transform large conventional bomb stockpiles into precision-guided weapons, significantly enhancing combat firepower in future conflicts.