'What percentage of your monthly salary...': Chetan Bhagat questions Coldplay frenzy, Ashneer Grover fires back

The frenzy around Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in Mumbai left fans scrambling for tickets that vanished within hours, fueling frustration and sparking a larger debate on India's growing income divide.



Author Chetan Bhagat and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover weighed in, questioning how fans could justify spending so much on entertainment while many struggle to make ends meet.

Chetan Bhagat, known for his bestselling books One Night at the Call Center and 2 States, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns.



“On one hand we get figures of Indian salary percentiles, and on the other, there’s near mania for concert tickets. Who’s paying so much and buying all these tickets? What percentage of your monthly salary are people spending on these tickets? Some YOLO logic here?” he wrote, highlighting the financial imbalance in the country.

It’s a large country - and lot is disparity on either end - why is filling of 80k stadium surprising anyone ? 800k students go overseas every year - spending $50K on an average. Also now that most people who can afford have phones - things will fill up instantly as well. — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 22, 2024

Ashneer Grover responded, acknowledging the disparity but pointing out that luxury experiences, like concerts, are becoming more common among those who can afford them. Drawing a parallel to the growing number of students going overseas for education, Grover remarked, “It’s a large country—and a lot of disparity on either end—why is filling of an 80k stadium surprising anyone? 800k students go overseas every year, spending $50K on average."

The debate quickly spread online, with contrasting opinions emerging. One user responded, “Your argument is flawed here! — education and smartphones can be investments when used wisely. Attending a Coldplay concert? That’s just chasing a fleeting dopamine hit.



Artificial beats, flashy lights, and no real substance—what are we really getting out of it? It's all for show. Time to ask: are we investing in personal growth or just showing off for a quick thrill?"

Another user added, "Many entrepreneurs observe opportunities for building businesses. If you look at what every individual does want and you add some value that really makes you rich."

As tickets sold out and appeared on resale platforms at inflated prices, some fans expressed their frustration. BookMyShow later issued a warning, stating that tickets purchased from unauthorized platforms would be invalid for entry. The frenzy around Coldplay’s concert comes on the heels of similar debates surrounding high ticket prices for other live events, including Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-lluminati tour.