‘What type of politics is this?’: Delhi tableau excluded from Republic Day parade; AAP miffed

The Delhi tableau has been excluded from the Republic Day 2025 parade, leaving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party miffed at the development. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called it vendetta politics, owing to the rivalry between AAP and the BJP that has only escalated ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Related Articles

The AAP national convenor, speaking to the media on Sunday, questioned whether Delhi tableau should not be included every year considering it is the national capital. "Delhi's tableau should be included in the Republic Day parade every year as it is the nation's capital. What type of politics is this? Why do they hate Delhi and its people so much? Why should Delhi vote for them (BJP) then?," said Kejriwal.

He said that BJP has no planning, programme or issues to pick for the Delhi assembly elections and abuse AAP and him “day and night”. “Is this what Delhi should vote them to power for? Why are people of Delhi stopped from participating in the Republic Day parade?" he questioned.

AAP and BJP have often clashed over the non-inclusion of the Delhi tableau at the parade for the past few years. Meanwhile, tableaux from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have been included in the parade this year.

WHAT THE CENTRE SAYS

The Centre clarified that the tableau selection process is fair and impartial and is based on a roster system, as per sources in the Ministry of Defence. They said that a roster is followed that allows 15 states and union territories to participate every three years. They added that the selection process is based on merit and creativity, not political affiliations. The inclusion of Punjab, which is ruled by the AAP, highlights the fairness of the process, they said.

While Delhi was shortlisted for 2025, its proposal was not approved by the Tableau Selection Committee. Mizoram and Sikkim did not submit proposals, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep did not participate in the selection meetings.

Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal filled the slots.