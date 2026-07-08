What will happen to former CM Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'? Delhi govt reveals its big move

The government has announced plans to redevelop the government bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. The property, long associated with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be turned into a state guest house and a modern cultural centre, The Indian Express reported, citing officials.

The project timeline and estimated costs have not yet been disclosed. The government said detailed plans will be released after final approvals and stakeholder consultations.

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“The proposal to develop the Civil Lines bungalow is in the final stages. It was discussed in a high-level meeting where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials were present. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to submit details of the present condition of the property,” a source in the Delhi government said.

A senior official said that the bungalow was on the agenda of the Delhi Cabinet's last meeting but couldn't be discussed because the government's focus was on rolling out the EV policy. "The proposal will be taken up for final approval soon."

What's the plan going ahead?

The official added that the complex will host government meetings, cultural programmes and national and international delegations and accommodate distinguished guests. Delhi currently lacks its own state guest house or dedicated cultural centre, forcing authorities to make ad hoc arrangements for visiting dignitaries and state-level delegations.

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“As this property is readily available, it was proposed to develop it into a state guest house,” he said.

“There is space at the back which will be developed. The AAP government was also constructing a building next to this bungalow, which too will be developed,” the official said.

According to the government’s plan, the bungalow will include a guest room with contemporary amenities, conference halls, meeting rooms and a multi-purpose auditorium suitable for cultural events. “We will start activities in a way that minimises demolition and preserves the bungalow’s core structure,” the official said, emphasising minimal structural disruption.

A spokesperson added that the venue will be used for art exhibitions, music and dance performances, literary events, cultural dialogues, official ceremonies and programmes hosted by different departments.

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Historical significance and past controversies

Built in 1942 during British rule, the sprawling bungalow is among the largest government residences outside the Lutyens’ zone. It was allotted to former Delhi Assembly Speaker Prem Singh between 2004 and 2008 and later occupied by Assembly Deputy Speaker Amrish Gautam. From 2015 it served as the official residence of then-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The property drew controversy after extensive renovation work, with allegations of irregularities surfacing during and after the reconstruction. The BJP had dubbed the bungalow “Sheesh Mahal” during election campaigns and showcased models of it on campaign chariots, making the issue a focal point in the run-up to the last Delhi Assembly elections.

ALSO WATCH: Sheeshmahal 2.0: Delhi Minister Parvesh Varma Exposes Kejriwal’s New Luxury Bungalow

Investigations and career consequences

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and subsequent probes raised questions about the processes followed in the reconstruction and beautification works. “The investigations highlighted lapses in procurement and execution,” an official familiar with the enquiries said.

Action was taken against eight senior engineers of the Public Works Department in connection with the alleged irregularities and the disciplinary measures have reportedly affected their service records.