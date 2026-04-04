What you need to know about Census 2027: Timeline, digital shift, how to self-enumerate and more

India has kicked off preparations for its first full-scale digital census, marking a major shift in how population data is collected. After a long gap since the last exercise, Census 2027 is set to combine traditional door-to-door surveys with a new self-enumeration system, bringing technology into the world's largest data-gathering operation.
The first phase began on April 1, 2026, with housing data collection and digital self-enumeration rolled out in stages across states and Union Territories.
Why is the Census happening after nearly 15 years?
In India, the census is conducted once every 10 years. India's last Census was conducted in 2011. The 2021 Census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, logistical disruptions, and subsequent administrative recalibration.
This extended gap has made the 2027 exercise particularly significant. Updated population, socio-economic and demographic data are critical for policy planning, welfare schemes, delimitation exercises and allocation of government resources. The delay also means the upcoming Census will capture changes across more than a decade, including migration patterns, urbanisation trends and digital access.
Timeline: When will Census 2027 take place?
The Census is being conducted in two phases.
Field operations will be spread across states in a staggered manner, with each region getting a defined window within this broader timeline.
Self-enumeration is being rolled out in advance of physical visits, with state-wise windows beginning in April 2026 and continuing in phases till August.
Technology: What's new this time?
Census 2027 marks India's first digital census, introducing several upgrades:
Around 55,000 households used the self-enumeration option on Day 1, including top constitutional authorities, signalling early adoption of the system.
How to self-enumerate for Census 2027
The self-enumeration feature allows households to submit their data online before an enumerator visits.
In brief, users need to:
The process typically takes 15-20 minutes, and entries can be saved as drafts before final submission.
What should you do?
If your state's window is open, you can choose to complete self-enumeration early for convenience. However, participation is not mandatory; enumerators will still visit every household. If self-enumeration is completed, the generated Self-Enumeration ID must be shared with the enumerator for verification.
The enumerator will then record additional details such as the building number, census house number and usage of the premises.