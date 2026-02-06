Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare has defended the party's decision to appoint Sunetra Pawar as its legislature party leader soon after Ajit Pawar's death, rejecting criticism that the move was rushed.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Tatkare said the election took place only after a three-day mourning period and was within the party's rights. He questioned, "Where was the haste in it?"

Advertisement

Related Articles

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also led the NCP faction, died in a plane crash in Baramati, Pune district, on January 28, along with four others. He was cremated the following day. On January 31, the party chose his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as its legislative party leader, and she was sworn in as deputy chief minister the same day.

Tatkare also criticised discussions around a possible merger between the NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), noting that such conversations had surfaced even before Ajit Pawar’s last rites. He argued that merger talks and the internal election of a legislature party leader were separate matters.

After Ajit Pawar’s death, leaders from the Sharad Pawar camp claimed reunification talks were in advanced stages and that a February 12 date had been considered for a formal announcement.

Advertisement

Tatkare further said that if Ajit Pawar’s past political wishes were being cited, then his earlier inclination to align with the BJP-led alliance in 2019, 2021, and 2022 should also be acknowledged. He reaffirmed that the party remains part of the BJP-led NDA and will continue in the alliance.

"But his wish wasn't fulfilled. Now we are in the BJP-led NDA and will continue to be a part of it. Was the merger planned in a way that we would continue to be in the NDA? If we get the clarity about that, I can comment on it as the NCP state president," he said

He added that clarity on whether any potential merger would allow the party to stay within the NDA was necessary before further comments could be made. The post of the NCP president, he said, will be decided later after consulting party leaders and workers.