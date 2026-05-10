'DMK emptied the treasury, has left Rs 10 lakh crore debt': Vijay's first attack after taking over as CM

Vijay began his tenure as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Sunday by signing a set of files aimed at delivering key election promises, including 200 units of free electricity for households and the creation of special task forces on drugs and women’s safety.

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Hours after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Vijay approved the rollout of free electricity for domestic consumers and cleared proposals for dedicated units to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety measures.

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The actor-turned-politician also sharpened his attack on the previous DMK government, alleging that the state’s finances had deteriorated sharply over the last five years.

"The DMK government has left us with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. The party has emptied the treasury," Vijay said after the swearing-in ceremony.

He announced that his government would release a white paper on Tamil Nadu’s finances covering the 2021–2026 period.

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The 51-year-old TVK founder took oath as chief minister after securing the backing of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking support for his government to 120 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay at the ceremony in Chennai.

Along with Vijay, nine other TVK MLAs also took the oath as ministers. They included N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K G Arunraaj, K A Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and K T Prabhu.

Rahul Gandhi also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The Congress, despite contesting the election as part of the DMK-led alliance, later extended support to the TVK to help it form the government.

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Vijay's first decisions signalled an attempt to quickly implement campaign promises while setting the tone for a confrontational political battle with the DMK over the state’s finances.

