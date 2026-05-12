Big move by Vijay govt: 700+ liquor shops near temples, schools to be closed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor shops operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands across the state.

According to the order, all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of temples, mosques, churches, schools, colleges, and bus stands will be shut down within the next two weeks.

Advertisement

At present, Tamil Nadu has a total of 4,765 Tasmac liquor retail outlets. Of the 717 shops identified for closure, 276 are located near religious places, 186 near educational institutions, and 255 near bus stands.

MUST READ | How much will superstar Vijay’s poll promises cost Tamil Nadu?

“Considering public welfare, the Chief Minister has directed that all the identified liquor retail outlets be closed within two weeks,” according to a Tamil Nadu government release.

According to reports, the administration may also monitor overcrowding in nearby outlets following the closure of these shops.

Dr Kalam Foundation Founder and President Kishore Chandran said that this was a "bold and welcome move" by Vijay. He added that this is a strong step towards ensuring public welfare, women's safety, and protecting the younger generation.

Advertisement

A bold and welcome move by Hon'ble Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.



The decision to close 717 TASMAC liquor shops located within 500 metres of schools, places of worship, and bus stations reflects a strong step towards public welfare, women’s safety, and protecting the younger… pic.twitter.com/oADxr58r7H — Kishore Chandran (@tweetKishorec) May 12, 2026

MUST READ | Vijay gave ₹75 crore in loans, parked ₹100 crore in FDs: Who borrowed from the TVK chief

Besides this, Vijay has made several promises, including providing 200 units of free electricity every two months, establishing a special task force for women's safety and setting up anti-drug units across the state.

On Sunday, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Advertisement

Along with him, nine other MLAs took oath as ministers: Aadhav Arjuna, 'Bussy' N Anand, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraaj, P Venkatramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana, and K T Prabhu.

The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician took the oath after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured support from the Congress, VCK, Left parties, and the Muslim League to form the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu's history.

(With inputs from India Today)