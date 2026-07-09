White House prepares for multi-day exchange of fire with Iran over Hormuz: Report

US-Iran war: The White House is reportedly preparing for what could become a multi-day or even multi-week exchange of fire with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with US officials saying the length and severity of the campaign will depend entirely on Tehran's next moves.

According to a report in Axios, an official said the escalation could last a day or two, a week or a month, depending on whether Iran continues attacks on commercial ships in the strait.

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The confrontation marks a shift in a war that began with the stated aim of degrading Iran's missile capabilities and destroying what remained of its nuclear programme, but has now evolved into an open-ended fight over the world's most important energy chokepoint. Diplomacy has stalled for now, and military pressure is back at the centre of President Donald Trump's strategy.

On Wednesday, Trump said the 60-day ceasefire outlined in the memorandum of understanding was "over" after an exchange of fire triggered by Iranian attacks on commercial ships. The latest round of attacks came hours after Tuesday's assault on three cargo ships transiting the strait, and the US then launched a second round of strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, including attacks on infrastructure targets inside Iran for the first time in months.

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In a post on X, US Central Command said its forces had started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said the United States was holding Iran accountable for what it called recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews navigating a vital international waterway. A US official also told Reuters that Wednesday's strikes would be greater in number than those carried out on Tuesday.

Trump said: "This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!"

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The strikes rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas without power. Iran retaliated with a second day of attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, both home to US military bases, while insisting it would not back down from its claim to control the strait. Kuwait's Defence Ministry said it was intercepting missiles and drones, and Qatar briefly issued an "elevated security threat" alert before later giving the all-clear.

US officials said the White House believed it had more room to escalate because hundreds of oil tankers had managed to leave the Gulf through the strait in recent weeks, easing concerns inside the administration that a renewed clash would immediately trigger a major spike in oil prices.

