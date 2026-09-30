Who is Dhanraj Nathwani, Ambani family confidante tapped by Samajwadi Party for UP Rajya Sabha poll

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Who is Dhanraj Nathwani?

Born on February 5, 1986, he is the son of Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, a politician and industrialist. Dhanraj Nathwani is the Group President at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and President of the Gujarat Cricket Association. Parimal Nathwani is a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, backed by the ruling NDA.

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What is his role at the Reliance Group?

He is a director of Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (RCIPTL), which provides support services, IT infrastructure management, data processing, hosting and web portal development. RCIPTL also manages real estate hiring and management for the textile-to-telecom conglomerate.

Nathwani also overseas the Jamnagar Manufacturing Division and Vadodara Manufacturing Division of Reliance Industries Ltd and Reliance Jio business in Gujarat. Moreover, Dhanraj Nathwani takes care of all the non-technical matters including Finance & Accounts, Procurement and Contracts, Human Resource, Information Technology, Security, Corporate Affairs and CSR activities of both the Manufacturing Divisions of the Company.

He also has specific additional responsibilities related to Delhi and Maharashtra.

Connection to the Ambani family

His father Parimal Nathwani, a veteran Rajya Sabha MP, serves as the Director of Corporate Affairs at RIL. He was one of Dhirubhai Ambani's and Mukesh Ambani's closest advisors, playing a crucial role in critical operations such as land acquisition for the Jamnagar refinery and launching Reliance Jio in Gujarat.

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Growing up around business, Dhanraj joined Reliance Industries, rose through the ranks to become Group President. Besides overseeing key portfolios, Dhanraj led major telecom rollouts in Gujarat and holds directorships in newer energy and project subsidiaries.

Beyond boardrooms, Dhanraj has a personal friendship with the next generation of the Ambani leadership, including Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani. In 2023, he broke the news of Akash and Shloka welcoming their daughter Veda.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he wrote on X.

Dhanraj Nathwani educational qualifications

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business from Regents Business School, London. He went onto earn an MBA in Corporate Law and Public Relations from the National Institute of Management.

Dhanraj Nathwani outside business

Other key positions held by Nathwani include Vice-Chairman Dwarkadhish Temple Administrative Committee, Dwarka; President, Jamnagar District Football Association; Member, Gujarat State Board for Wildlife; Member, Nathdwara Temple Board; Member of Board of Governors - Pandit Dindayal Energy University Board Members and Trustee of Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI); Vice President, United Nations Association, Gujarat; Member, Governing Board of GLS University, Ahmedabad; Member, Board of Governors, Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER) Foundation; Vice-Chairman, Sudama Setu Seva Society, Dwarka; Member, High Power Committee of GOG, Gujarat Professional Technical Educational Colleges or Institutions (Procedure for Declaration of Centre of Excellence); and Member, Executive committee, Gujarat State Lion Conservation Society.

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Dhanraj Nathwani connection with cricket

At present, Dhanraj is the President of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). In 2013, Amit Shah took charge of the GCA and harboured the dream of having the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad and made far reaching policy changes.

As Shah's successor, Dhanraj played an instrumental role in converting this dream into a reality, with the Narendra Modi Stadium coming to life in Ahmedabad's Motera.