Noel Tata on Tata Sons listing: ‘Hope RBI will engage with us and find a solution to avoid listing’

The comments came after Tata Trusts proposed merging two Tata Group companies with Tata Sons in an effort to change the holding company’s regulatory classification. Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata Sons, has proposed the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons. The proposal would require prior approval from the RBI.

Tata Sons was classified by the central bank as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), a designation that subjects it to stricter regulatory requirements, including provisions that could require a public listing.

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The Trusts has opposed a listing and believes that adding operating businesses to Tata Sons could change its regulatory status and allow the holding company to remain private.

Impact of public listing

Speaking to Republic TV, Noel Tata said a public listing would expose Tata Sons to greater market scrutiny, disclosure requirements and oversight from minority shareholders. He said this could affect how the holding company makes strategic decisions and supports businesses within the group.

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“When you have investors, and they could be investors from abroad, (they) seek profit and make sure that their investment goes up quarter by quarter. How do we manage these two contradictions?” Tata said, referring to what he sees as a potential tension between investor expectations and the group’s philanthropic objectives.

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“Why do we want to avoid listing? We believe that it will fundamentally change the way the company and the group has been run over the last 100 years,” he added.

Tata also said pressure to deliver quarterly performance could affect Tata Group’s philanthropic activities. He noted that Tata Sons has historically acted as a backstop for group companies facing difficulties, raising questions about whether individual shareholders would support similar investments after a listing.

Tata Trusts’ restructuring proposal

The proposed amalgamation is aimed at changing Tata Sons’ regulatory classification and providing a route for the company to remain unlisted. The proposal still needs to be considered by the Tata Sons board and approved by the RBI.

“It’s not rocket science. It’s a solution that takes us back to our roots,” Tata said. He urged Tata Sons to review and, if necessary, modify the proposal and engage with the RBI, saying the restructuring could provide a way to avoid listing.

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The Trusts has said the proposed merged entity would have operating revenue of ₹1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹40,072 crore of income from financial assets. It has argued that the higher share of operating revenue could move Tata Sons away from the regulatory definition of a core investment company.

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Tata Trusts’ role in Tata Sons

Tata said the Trusts would continue engaging with the regulator while recognising its responsibilities as Tata Sons’ controlling shareholder.

“We give our voice on the board of Tata Sons. And we try and make sure that the philosophy of the group — on the one hand, invest in projects that the company needs, and on the other hand, spend on socially required schemes — both get their fair due in the running of the company,” he said.

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The proposed restructuring comes amid differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the future of the holding company, including the prospect of a listing and the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman. Tata Sons controls more than 30 Tata Group companies and remains central to the conglomerate’s ownership structure.

Merging of companies

The Trusts has opposed a listing and are seeking to restructure Tata Sons so that it no longer qualifies as a core investment company (CIC). If the proposed amalgamation is approved and Tata Sons loses its CIC status, the Trusts have said it would surrender its registration.

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According to reports, the proposed merged entity would have operating revenue of ₹1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹40,072 crore of income from financial assets. Operating revenue would therefore account for 64.3% of total income.

The proposed entity would also have net assets of ₹2,00,158 crore, including ₹1,77,120 crore invested in Tata Group companies. The Trusts have argued that this would keep such investments below the 90% threshold relevant to the CIC classification.

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