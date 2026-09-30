Cupid shares hit record high: Multibagger stock zooms over 250% in six months

Recently, Cupid Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has further raised his stake in the company by acquiring 5,90,304 shares through an open market transaction, according to an exchange filing made by the company after market hours on Monday.

The acquisition represents 0.04 per cent of Cupid's total equity. Following the transaction, Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company rose to 34.71 per cent, while the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group increased to 47.66 per cent.

Cupid Q1 results

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Cupid reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit surged 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 59.80 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA zoomed 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore from Rs 16.47 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 39 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. It also has a portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products.