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Cupid shares hit record high: Multibagger stock zooms over 250% in six months

Cupid shares hit record high: Multibagger stock zooms over 250% in six months

CUPID311.70(8.23%)

The securities of Cupid are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 2:29 PM IST
Cupid shares hit record high: Multibagger stock zooms over 250% in six monthsThe counter has delivered multibagger returns by rallying 255.42 per cent over the last six months.

Shares of Cupid Ltd jumped 8.56 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit an all-time high of Rs 312.10. The stock was last seen trading 7.17 per cent higher at Rs 308.65. At this level, it has delivered multibagger returns by rallying 255.42 per cent over the last six months.

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The securities of Cupid are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Recently, Cupid Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has further raised his stake in the company by acquiring 5,90,304 shares through an open market transaction, according to an exchange filing made by the company after market hours on Monday.

The acquisition represents 0.04 per cent of Cupid's total equity. Following the transaction, Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company rose to 34.71 per cent, while the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group increased to 47.66 per cent.

Cupid Q1 results

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Cupid reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit surged 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 59.80 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA zoomed 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore from Rs 16.47 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 39 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. It also has a portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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