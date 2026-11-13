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Who is Priya Saroj, the MP set to tie the knot with cricketer Rinku Singh

Who is Priya Saroj, the MP set to tie the knot with cricketer Rinku Singh

Rinku and Priya got engaged on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from politics and cricket

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Who is Priya Saroj, the MP set to tie the knot with cricketer Rinku SinghSamajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj is set to marry Indian cricketer Rinku Singh

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj is set to marry Indian cricketer Rinku Singh on December 4, 2026, in Lucknow. The wedding will bring together two personalities from different fields: Rinku, known for his cricket performances, and Priya, who has established herself in Indian politics at a young age.

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The couple, who got engaged in June 2025, are preparing to begin a new chapter in their lives. While Rinku has gained recognition for his performances for India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Priya has built her own political identity as the MP from Machhlishahr in Uttar Pradesh.

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Who is Priya Saroj?

Born on November 23, 1998, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Priya Saroj is among the youngest members of the 18th Lok Sabha. She comes from a politically active family. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a Samajwadi Party leader who has served as a Lok Sabha MP three times and currently represents the Kerakat Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

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Priya completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She subsequently graduated from Delhi University and obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Amity University, Noida, in 2022.

Before entering electoral politics, Priya practised law at the Supreme Court of India. Her legal background preceded her transition into public life, where she went on to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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Priya Saroj's political career

Priya made her electoral debut in the 2024 general elections, contesting from the Machhlishahr constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MP, BP Saroj, by a margin of 35,850 votes.

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She began her parliamentary tenure in June 2024, becoming one of the youngest MPs in the country. According to data cited by Mint from PRS Legislative Research, Priya recorded 97% parliamentary attendance in the period covered up to August 13, 2026. She participated in 20 debates and raised 85 questions in Parliament.

Her interventions have included issues related to education, infrastructure, railways and industrial development in her constituency.

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Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's wedding

Rinku and Priya got engaged on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from politics and cricket.

According to reports, the couple first connected through a mutual acquaintance, while Rinku has also spoken about noticing Priya through social media before initiating contact.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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