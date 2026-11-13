Samsung brings Gemini AI powered smart glasses: What they can do, launch date and price

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Samsung smart glasses - Gemini features, camera and battery

The glasses use Google’s Gemini to respond to questions about your surroundings. For instance, you can point your attention towards an unfamiliar landmark or object and ask Gemini for information. You can also capture a meeting whiteboard and ask the assistant to summarise it, with the key points saved directly to Samsung Notes. Other features include menu translation, turn-by-turn navigation through Google Maps, calls, voice replies and notification summaries.

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On the hardware front, the eyewear comes with a 12MP HDR camera, two open-ear speakers and four microphones. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform and has 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. Video recording is supported at up to 3K resolution at 30fps. Samsung claims up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, extending to 72 hours with the charging case.

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The glasses weigh between 39.6 and 43.9 grams for Gentle Monster models and 40.4 and 42.6 grams for Warby Parker versions. They also include an LED recording indicator, privacy controls and automatic face redaction for bystanders when Gemini processes visual information. Samsung says visuals collected by Gemini will not be used for AI training or ad targeting. The device is intended for users aged 18 and above.

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Samsung smart glasses price and availability

In the US, Warby Parker models start at $395 (around Rs 37,000), while Gentle Monster versions are priced between $449 and $489 (around Rs 46,000). Pre-orders began on November 13, ahead of the December 10 release. Both collections will be available in the US, while only Gentle Monster’s collection is confirmed for South Korea.

Samsung has not announced an India launch or pricing. The glasses support selected Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, as well as iPhone 13 and newer models, subject to software and hardware requirements.