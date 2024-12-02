Who is Shobitha Shivanna? All about the actor who was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment

Shobitha Shivanna, a prominent face in Kannada cinema and television, was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad’s Kondapur, police confirmed to ANI. The 31-year-old actress, known for her roles in films like Eradondla Mooru and ATM: Attempt to Murder, allegedly died by suicide.

According to the police, her body was discovered at her residence within Gachibowli police jurisdiction. “Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” a police official stated. Her remains have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading to her death.

Born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru, Shobitha displayed an early interest in the arts. She studied at Baldwin Girls High School and later earned a degree in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Despite her design background, her passion for performance led her to acting, where she quickly gained recognition.

Shobitha's career began with television serials such as Gaalipata and Mangala Gowri, which made her a household name. Her transition to films further cemented her status as a rising star in the Kannada film industry. Alongside her acting career, she stayed active on social media, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life and creative journey.

Her sudden passing has left the industry in shock. Tributes are pouring in from colleagues and fans alike, who remember her as a vibrant and talented performer. While the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, her untimely demise underscores the silent battles many face behind closed doors.