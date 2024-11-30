'Ritu didi deserves the world': Bengaluru man shares quirky CV for cook, calls her 'Masterchef', netizens applaud the effort

A Bengaluru techie’s thoughtful act has gone viral, earning widespread appreciation on social media. Varun Peru, living in HSR Layout, shared a well-crafted CV for his maid, Ritu, in response to a tweet seeking recommendations for a cook in the area.

The exchange started when a Twitter user, Urvi, posted about her search for a reliable cook. Varun replied by sharing Ritu's resume, highly endorsing her culinary skills and work ethic.

The CV showcased Ritu’s talent for preparing comforting dishes like Rajma-Chawal and Rasam Rice. It also mentioned her ability to cook efficiently using both gas and induction stoves, underlining her adaptability to different kitchen setups.

You should definitely consider Ritu Didi 👩‍🍳 HSR's MasterChef



She's been amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best!



I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight. 😎



Here's a bit about her: https://t.co/PkPDyTDHDg pic.twitter.com/t2aSNkGBGA — Varun ✦ PERU (@varunperuu) November 26, 2024

The CV's objective was straightforward: "To bring comfort and flavor to every meal by preparing simple, homely food that feels like it's straight from your kitchen."

Varun's tweet gained widespread attention, with many users on X commending his unique and thoughtful gesture. The creative and lighthearted tone of Ritu’s CV impressed some, while others lauded her dedication and work ethic.

One user wrote, "This is what true appreciation for someone’s work looks like! Ritu didi deserves the world." Another chimed in, "This is the level of respect we should all show to our home help."

"Can hundred percent vouch for Ritu di, makes 10/10 chai too," a user remarked. A fourth user added, "Very sweet and creative."

"Too good. Hopefully she lands the job," another user stated.