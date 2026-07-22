Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Why are households feeling the pinch of prices?

Why are households feeling the pinch of prices?

Rising prices of fuel, FMCG products, deficient rainfall leading to inflationary pressures.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 4:49 PM IST
Why are households feeling the pinch of prices?Wholesale price index-based inflation is inching towards double digits and rose to 9.87% in June.

Indian households have begun to feel the pinch of higher prices as the West Asia conflict continues while monsoon rains remain below average. Brent crude oil prices have crossed $90 per barrel once again and there is expectation that it would keep domestic fuel prices under pressure as well.

Advertisement

In fact, over the last few months, the cost of the war in West Asia has begun trickling into household budgets. Not just cooking gas, prices of a bevy of household items, from fuel and staples like milk, dairy products, and biscuits to detergents and consumer goods like air conditioners have risen. Milk prices have increased by Rs 2 per litre. HUL has increased detergent prices by 5–11%. Britannia has flagged imminent price hikes to offset a 20% spike in fuel and packaging costs, while Dabur has raised prices within its oral care and haircare portfolios. These are just a few examples.

Consumers, across income levels, seem to be feeling the pinch. This may continue at least for the next few months as a combination of the West Asia crisis and below average rains along with job cuts and uncertainty about salary hikes are making them wary of too much spending. This holds for both urban and rural households.

Advertisement

Retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index breached the RBI’s 4% target in June and rose to 4.38% with inflation in the food and beverage basket rising to 5.05%. Wholesale price index-based inflation is inching towards double digits and rose to 9.87% in June.

Most analysts expect inflation to average around 5%-5.2% this fiscal year, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 5.1%. Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, says that they estimate average inflation at 5%, with some easing of concerns from falling crude oil prices and steady Indian rupee. She warns that the risk from deficient monsoons will need to be watched. “While the adverse impact El Nino in the past is not very conclusive, any sustained surge in food inflation could flair inflationary expectations. Overall, rural demand may take a hit if food shocks materialise,” she says.

Advertisement

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today