'Youth won't be misled': Rajnath Singh targets Oppn over Parliament disruptions

With protests involving students and young people continuing in Delhi and the row over the alleged NEET paper leak disrupting Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the opposition of trying to use the country’s youth as "political tools" to serve political interests.

Calling the demonstrations in the national capital "a matter of serious concern", Singh said the Narendra Modi-led government remained committed to addressing the aspirations and concerns of students and young people, while the opposition was attempting to shift issues from Parliament to the streets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "The ongoing protests in Delhi are a matter of serious concern. It is extremely unfortunate that some people are attempting to use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to fulfil their political interests." He said the government was committed to the welfare of students and youth and to addressing their concerns.

MUST READ | Don't waste our time, we are not interested in videos: CJI refuses urgent listing of plea against crackdown on CJP protestors

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, our government is fully committed to fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth and to their welfare. It is our responsibility to listen to every concern of our students and resolve it," he said.

Advertisement

Expressing confidence in the country’s youth, Singh said they would not be misled by such attempts. "I am fully confident that India's aware, mature, and sensible youth fully understand such deceptive attempts and will choose the path of progress, development, and nation-building."

DON'T MISS | Zoho's Sridhar Vembu slams Delhi protesters: 'They want to plunge India into chaos'

The defence minister also accused opposition leaders of creating a "manufactured sense of anger" to influence public opinion, especially among the young. "The Manufactured Sense of Anger by some opposition leaders is merely a failed attempt to confuse and mislead the public, especially our children and youth. We are fully sensitive to the sentiments and concerns of the youth," he wrote.

Advertisement

Defending the government’s approach, Singh said Parliament was in session, and the Centre had repeatedly expressed its willingness to discuss all issues. "Parliament is in session, and the government has also stated its willingness to have meaningful debates on every issue, but the opposition is making an inappropriate attempt to resolve issues not in Parliament but on the streets," he said.

DO CHECKOUT | JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk: Here's what transpired behind closed doors

Singh’s remarks came as the Rajya Sabha saw fresh disruptions on the third day of the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition insisting that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign before any discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was fully prepared to debate the issue, but accused the opposition of imposing conditions to avoid a discussion. He said the Centre had been ready to discuss the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination since the session began and had conveyed its willingness to the Congress and other opposition parties.

Advertisement

Rijiju said the timing and format of the debate would be decided by the Chair after consultations with all parties. He also said the government had a responsibility to explain the steps taken to address concerns over the examination.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, maintained that no debate would take place until Pradhan stepped down, leading to the House being adjourned until 3 pm.