‘Why are Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi inheriting Congress?’: Tejasvi Surya on ‘inheritance tax’ row 

BJP candidate from South Bengaluru constituency, Tejasvi Surya, is the latest person to respond on the ‘inheritance tax’ row, and offshoot of the ‘wealth redistribution’ row. He asked why was Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi inheriting Congress if the party had something like the inheritance tax in mind. He accused the party of excusing themselves from “political inheritance” but at the same time wanting to deny any form of inheritance to the common people.

Tejasvi Surya said, "Congress' argument on inheritance tax is conflicting in more ways than one. If the Congress is against inheritance, then why are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi inheriting Congress? Out of 28 seats in Karnataka, 12 seats are being contested by the children of Congress leaders. So they are ready for a political inheritance, but when the middle-class common man saves money or assets for his children, then they are coming in between.”

The BJP leader said that if Congress is against any form of inheritance then they should stop all political inheritance of dynastic families of the party across the country. He, like other BJP leaders, reiterated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that minorities, particularly Muslims, had first rights over the country’s resources.

“There's a huge difference in the rights of the poor vs the rights of Muslims. The ideology and the vision of Congress is very clear," he said.

The wealth distribution row kick-started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a rally in Rajasthan that Congress wants to snatch away the hard-earned money of the people to give it away to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

While responding to PM Modi’s remarks, Congress’ Sam Pitroda said that they never spoke about snatching away anyone’s wealth but about focusing on framing policies that would prevent the concentration of wealth within a section of the population. He gave the reference of US inheritance tax, and stated that such laws would need to be discussed and debated. After Pitroda’s statements, BJP leaders criticised the Congress for wanting to implement inheritance tax in India, and take away the wealth of the common people.