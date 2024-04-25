Congress has set its eyes on common people’s property: Yogi Adityanath on inheritance tax

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the inheritance tax row, accused the Congress party of setting its eyes on the properties of the common people. He said what Sam Pitroda said yesterday was not new, this is something the party had advocated earlier too.

"This mindset of Congress for the country and common people of the country was revealed earlier too during the time of the UPA government as well as yesterday. There were hints about this even in the Congress manifesto. What Sam Pitroda said yesterday was advocated for by the then Home Minister P Chidambaram too. Congress looted the country's resources for almost 60-65 years. Now, it has its eyes set on common people's property. That is why it is talking about Inheritance tax,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Reiterating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an election rally in Rajasthan, Yogi Adityanath added that Congress would take away the wealth of the common people and distribute it among “infiltrators”.

#WATCH | Lucknow: On Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's remark, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The mindset of Congress for the country and common people of the country was revealed during UPA government regime and yesterday. There were hints even in the… pic.twitter.com/gnK9R7JSdX — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

“Who doesn't know that behind the crores of intruders, Rohingyas in the northeast and different parts of the country, is Congress' vote bank policy? They have always done politics at the cost of the nation, inheritance tax is a part of it...It is good that Congress departed in 2014 otherwise, Congress would have implemented it at that time itself..." he said.

PM Modi had said that Congress plans to take away people’s hard-earned money and savings and give it away to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”. Responding to this, Sam Pitroda, in an interview to ANI, had said that no one will take anyone’s wealth away to give to others. What they propose is framing of policies to prevent the concentration of wealth with a few people.

In the same interview, he referred to the US inheritance tax, where after the death of an individual, 45 per cent of her wealth is transferred to her children, but 55 per cent goes to the government. He said this law does not exist in India but Indians would need to debate and discuss such ideas.