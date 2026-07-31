Why Bloomberg isn't ready to add Indian bonds yet despite sweeping market reforms

Why Bloomberg delayed the decision

Bloomberg acknowledged that India has made meaningful progress in improving market access but said investors are seeking proof that the reforms work effectively in day-to-day operations. Market participants continue to watch issues such as settlement processes, operational efficiency and the ease with which foreign investors can transact in the market. As a result, India's inclusion remains under review rather than being approved outright.

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The latest decision follows an earlier deferment in January, when Bloomberg cited operational bottlenecks, including settlement timelines, tax procedures and trading infrastructure, as reasons for waiting longer before taking a final call.

Why the index matters

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is one of the world's most influential fixed-income benchmarks, tracked by trillions of dollars in global assets. Inclusion would expose Indian government bonds to a much wider universe of international investors, particularly passive funds that automatically invest in securities included in benchmark indices.

India has already secured a place in major emerging-market bond indices such as JPMorgan's GBI-EM and FTSE Russell's EMGBI. Entry into Bloomberg's flagship investment-grade index would mark another significant milestone in the country's efforts to integrate with global capital markets.

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Market impact

The postponement disappointed investors who had been expecting a positive announcement after the recent reforms. Analysts say the delay could temporarily dampen foreign inflows into Indian debt, keeping bond yields elevated until there is greater clarity on index inclusion.

Foreign investors had poured roughly $6.8 billion into Indian government bonds after the tax changes and RBI measures raised expectations of index inclusion. However, recent selling has picked up amid geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices and the absence of a definitive announcement from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg has not ruled out India's inclusion. Instead, it has indicated that it will continue engaging with investors, regulators and market participants before taking a final decision. For India, the focus is now likely to remain on demonstrating that recent reforms translate into a smoother and more efficient experience for global investors, a key requirement before joining one of the world's premier bond indices.