ITR filing 2026: WazirX launches free crypto tax reporting platform ahead of ITR deadline

Taxlyst seeks to simplify the process by allowing users to upload their transaction history from any crypto exchange. After providing basic details, the platform analyses the data and generates a comprehensive tax report within minutes.

The tool automatically calculates VDA gains and losses, estimates tax liability on reported crypto income, and prepares exchange-wise transaction summaries. It also generates reports compatible with Schedule VDA, the section introduced in the Income Tax Return (ITR) for reporting income from virtual digital assets. For spot crypto transactions, Taxlyst uses the First In, First Out (FIFO) accounting method, which aligns with India's crypto tax reporting framework.

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In addition to a summary dashboard, users can download multiple reports based on their filing requirements. These include a detailed PDF tax report, a Schedule VDA-ready CSV file for ITR filing, a complete transaction history with trading pairs, prices, fees and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) details, a USDT-INR conversion report used during tax calculations, and a separate futures profit and loss statement.

Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said many crypto investors continue to spend hours manually reconciling transactions across different exchanges. He said Taxlyst was developed to eliminate this complexity by enabling users to upload transaction histories and receive structured, tax-ready reports within minutes, irrespective of the exchange they use.

Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson of the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), said that as digital assets become a part of more investment portfolios, maintaining accurate records and complying with tax regulations is increasingly important. He added that simplifying the reporting process could encourage voluntary compliance and strengthen confidence in India's digital asset ecosystem.

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With the tax filing deadline nearing, Taxlyst offers crypto investors a faster and more organised alternative to manual tax calculations, helping them meet regulatory requirements with greater ease.