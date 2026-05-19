Why is India’s 500 GW non-fossil electricity target by 2030 at risk?

India lost around 34 GWh of renewable energy generation in a single day on 30 March 2026 due to insufficient transmission margins and this is equivalent to the daily power consumption of about 5 million middle-class, urban households in India, said a new report by Ember, a global energy think tank.

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India’s renewable buildout is now outpacing the expansion of the electricity grid to evacuate it. In the first quarter of 2026, transmission constraints accounted for nearly two-thirds of all renewable energy curtailment at 300 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

What is the challenge?

For FY26–27, renewable energy projects in India are expected to face average connectivity delays of 4–5 months beyond their commissioning timelines. Around 20 GW out of 45 GW of projects could see delays extending beyond four months.

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This is most acute in Rajasthan’s pooling stations. Over 12 GW of solar and wind capacity in Rajasthan (NR), and around 8 GW in Western Region and Southern Region combined, face such delays. This not only creates financial stress for developers but also results in system-level opportunity costs due to unutilised generation capacity.

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This growing mismatch between fast-moving solar projects and slower-moving transmission infrastructure is now the most critical operational risk to the country’s 2030 target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil electricity.

Over the past five years, India has delivered only about 80% of its annual transmission targets. The shortfall has fed a growing backlog. For the financial year (FY) 2026–27, the government estimates the requirement of 61,411 circuit kilometres (ckm) of additional Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) capacity by FY2029–30.

How big is the risk?

Execution risk now sits at the heart of the problem. Around one in four ISTS schemes nationwide faces a delay of a year or more. Right-of-way disputes, fragmented land ownership, forest and biodiversity clearances, and a thin global supplier base for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) components are the primary causes. These are structural issues that capital alone will not resolve quickly.

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Compounding the problem is the nature of India’s renewable energy buildout. Rajasthan in the Northern Regional Grid and Gujarat in the Western Regional Grid house the bulk of the country’s utility-scale solar and wind capacities.

Such concentration of capacities, combined with delayed transmission and evacuation infrastructure, is producing long queues at key pooling stations. On average, projects awaiting commissioning in FY2026–27 face connectivity delays of four to five months, with some Rajasthan stations experiencing significantly longer wait times.

What needs to be done?

The mismatch between renewable energy deployment and transmission timelines will persist under a business-as-usual approach. Long-term planning reforms need to move towards a model where generation and transmission are co-optimally planned, rather than transmission planning constantly reacting to the generators’ needs.

At the same time, gradually introducing stronger market signals will be important to guide generation siting decisions, improve network utilisation and ultimately support cost-optimal system expansion.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) at renewable pooling stations is the most credible near-term lever. The technical and infrastructural pieces for BESS integration are in place, but the gap in the lack of regulations and a commercial case can inhibit its deployment for transmission augmentation and associated curtailment avoidance.