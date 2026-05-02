China unveils tech that converts coal directly into electricity without burning. Here’s how it works

China has unveiled an experimental technology that could radically change how coal is used for power generation — by converting it directly into electricity without burning it in the traditional sense. The breakthrough, developed by researchers led by scientist Xie Heping at Shenzhen University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is being described as a “zero-carbon-emission direct coal fuel cell” or ZC-DCFC.

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The development is drawing global attention because coal has long been associated with heavy pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and relatively inefficient thermal power plants. China, the world’s largest coal consumer, is now experimenting with a method that treats coal more like a battery material than a combustible fuel.

How does the technology work?

In a conventional coal-fired power plant, coal is burned to produce heat. That heat turns water into steam, which spins turbines to generate electricity. Each step in that chain causes energy loss, limiting efficiency.

The new Chinese system skips most of that process.

Instead of combustion, coal is crushed into a fine powder, purified and chemically treated before being fed into a fuel cell. Oxygen enters from another side of the system, and an electrochemical reaction directly generates electricity through an oxide membrane.

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The process is similar in principle to how hydrogen fuel cells work, except coal acts as the carbon source.

Because the electricity is produced electrochemically rather than thermally, researchers say the system bypasses the “Carnot limit” — the thermodynamic efficiency ceiling that restricts conventional heat engines.

Why is it being called “zero-emission”?

The phrase has generated debate among scientists and online commentators.

The process still produces carbon dioxide because coal contains carbon that reacts with oxygen. However, researchers claim the CO₂ is captured directly inside the system instead of being released through smokestacks.

According to the research team, the captured CO₂ can then either be converted into industrial chemicals such as synthesis gas or stabilized into compounds like sodium bicarbonate.

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Critics argue this does not make coal truly “zero-emission” because the carbon still exists and must be stored, processed or reused safely. Several energy experts and online commentators have described the technology as another version of “clean coal,” questioning whether the economics of carbon capture would work at scale.

The coal fuel cell fits into a broader Chinese strategy: reduce emissions without abandoning domestic coal reserves overnight.

Researchers have even suggested the technology could one day operate deep underground, converting coal seams into electricity in situ without conventional mining. Power could then be transmitted directly to the surface.

What are the challenges?

Despite the excitement, the technology remains experimental.

The system requires extensive coal preprocessing, advanced membranes and carbon-capture infrastructure. Questions also remain about cost, scalability, durability and waste management.

Online discussions among engineers and energy enthusiasts have highlighted concerns that the energy needed for carbon capture and chemical processing could offset some of the efficiency gains. Others noted that coal contains toxic impurities such as mercury that would still need careful handling.

Commercial deployment is therefore likely years away, if it proves viable at all.