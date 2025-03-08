'Why not teach Telugu in the North?': Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh calls for true multilingualism

Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh has downplayed concerns over Hindi imposition, asserting that India’s linguistic diversity makes such a move impractical. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, he emphasized that every state should have the freedom to promote its own language.

"States must have autonomy in language promotion"

"When I met the Education Minister, he was more focused on promoting Telugu as the medium of instruction in the state," Lokesh said, crediting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for advocating regional languages. He also noted that the NDA government has shown trust in strengthening mother tongues.

Pushing for global language skills

Beyond the three-language policy, Lokesh stressed the need for Indian students to learn global languages such as German and Japanese to enhance job prospects.

"Many job opportunities are opening up in Germany and Japan, especially for nurses and homecare professionals. We have agreements to teach German and Japanese to nurses, ensuring mobility and employment opportunities abroad," he stated.

"Why not teach Telugu in northern states?"

Lokesh questioned why Telugu could not be taught in northern states, highlighting the importance of multilingualism.

"Give kids the opportunity to learn what they want. I am reasonably fluent in Hindi, Hyderabad se hoon na, Hindi acchi hai," he said, emphasizing that learning multiple languages is crucial in today’s world.