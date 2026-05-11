Why PM Modi asked Indians to skip overseas vacations for one year?

With summer holidays underway and overseas travel bookings at a seasonal high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to think twice before boarding that international flight. Speaking at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, Modi made a direct appeal: skip the foreign vacation this year, cancel the destination wedding abroad, and choose India instead.

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The ask is rooted in economics. Rising crude oil prices, compounded by the US-Iran crisis, are squeezing India's foreign exchange reserves and pushing up the cost of nearly everything, from fuel to flights. Modi framed conservation not as an inconvenience but as what he called a "national responsibility."

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What Modi asked of citizens

The most pointed requests centred on reducing foreign exchange outflows. Limiting overseas holidays and avoiding destination weddings abroad were among the specific appeals, both significant dollar drains during peak travel season, when Indian tourists flood destinations across Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and Europe.

Beyond tourism, Modi urged citizens to cut petrol and diesel consumption by switching to metro networks, public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles. He also called for greater use of railways for freight movement.

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Drawing from the pandemic playbook, he suggested reviving work-from-home arrangements, online conferences and virtual meetings to reduce fuel-dependent commuting.

The economic stakes

India's dependence on imported crude oil makes it acutely vulnerable when global prices spike. Higher oil prices translate directly into costlier domestic and international flights, rising transportation costs, and broader inflationary pressure across the economy.

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The travel and tourism sector, which relies heavily on domestic tourists to sustain hotels, airlines, restaurants, local transport and tour operators, stands to benefit if Indians redirect holiday spending inward.

A broader message on patriotism

Modi used the occasion to reframe what patriotism means in peacetime. He argued that defending national interest is not limited to wartime sacrifice; it extends to everyday economic choices when the country faces headwinds. "It is not just the government that is responsible for protecting the national interest, but everyone else is as well," he said.

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For Indians with summer travel plans already in motion, the Prime Minister's message lands as a clear signal: the global energy crisis is not abstract, and its costs are coming home.