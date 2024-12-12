‘Why this discrimination against Bengaluru...’: Mohandas Pai blasts government over toll system 

Mohandas Pai, former CFO and Board Member at Infosys, slammed the government over its toll collection system and questioned why Bengaluru faces such discrimination.

In a post on X (formally twitter), the technocrat wrote, “Rubbish No airport in India has a toll road before it. Why this discrimination against Bengaluru. Toll should be for the bellary road after airport.”

Pai had highlighted a report on the Devanahalli toll plaza, located near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which generated a staggering Rs 308 crore in revenue during the FY2023-24.

“Very high charges, only toll road to airport, needs to be abolished,” he wrote, tagging Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Tejasvi Surya, MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency.

According to reports, over the past decade, the toll plaza has amassed Rs 1,577 crore, establishing it as the highest revenue-generating toll plaza in Karnataka. Its previous peak collection was Rs 187 crore in 2018-19.

The data was revealed in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on revenue generated from user fees on national highways across the country.

Pai's post went viral with other users sharing their thoughts on the issue. A user, Mahesh.BR, wrote, “I had posted on Irrational & #India’s most expensive #Bengaluru #Airport road #Toll in Oct 24 .It shall have been made Toll-free now or atleast charge nominal fee per Trip. Now it has become highest Toll plaza in the country, by exploiting #Bangalore citizens. Its hightime #Karnataka Govt, @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar to take up this issue with @nitin_gadkari.”

One reason for high user fee collection at the Devanahalli toll plaza is its location on NH 44, the primary route connecting Bengaluru to KIA, the third-busiest airport in India. Passenger traffic to and from the airport is immense, with millions of travellers relying on this highway annually.

Additionally, NH 44 serves as a critical commercial corridor for vehicles travelling between Karnataka and neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This route ensures a constant flow of freight and passenger traffic through the toll plaza.