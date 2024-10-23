‘Will always stand by Wayanad,’ says ‘unofficial MP’ Rahul Gandhi after Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination

Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, commenting on fellow Congress leader and sister, Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination for Wayanad, said that she would make an “exceptional MP”.

“Priyanka has always been someone who would sacrifice anything for her family and friends, and this quality will make her an exceptional MP for Wayanad. To her, the people of Wayanad are family. As her brother, I ask you to support and protect her as you have done for me. I will always stand by Wayanad as your unofficial MP,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting at Kalpetta, ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination, reiterated that the constituency would now have two members in the Parliament. He urged the people of the hill district to vote for Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka has always been someone who would sacrifice anything for her family and friends, and this quality will make her an exceptional MP for Wayanad. To her, the people of Wayanad are family.



As her brother, I ask you to support and protect her as you have done for me.



I will… pic.twitter.com/BSXIuI1el7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 23, 2024

"One is the official member of the Parliament and the other is the unofficial member of the Parliament and both will work together to protect the people of Wayanad," he said during the roadshow on Wednesday.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2019 to 2024. He decided to give up the constituency after he won the Raebareli seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress MP urged the people of Wayanad to look after his sister as they had protected him and looked after him when he needed it the most.

"I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you protected me, looked after me when I needed it most. The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.

As the “unofficial MP” of the constituency, he would always go to Wayanad and interfere in the problems the people are facing, he said.

During the roadshow, Rahul Gandhi said that when his father died, his mother lost everything, and his sister lost everything. "But the person who looked after my mother was my sister. I am confident my sister is ready to sacrifice anything for her family. She considers the people of Wayanad as her family," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.