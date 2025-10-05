Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked outrage and concern with inflammatory remarks targeting India, declaring that Pakistan — “a state built in the name of Allah” — would see India “buried under the wreckage of its planes.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif wrote, “Pakistan is a state built in the name of Allah, our defenders are soldiers of Allah. This time, India, Inshallah, will be buried under the wreckage of its planes. Allahu Akbar.”

Asif accused New Delhi of stoking border tensions to divert attention from domestic political challenges. He added that Indian leaders’ “failed attempts to restore their lost credibility” had backfired after what he described as a “0-6” defeat in earlier encounters.

India’s tough new message

Asif’s remarks came days after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed troops near the Pakistan border in Anupgarh, Rajasthan, where he issued a stern warning to Islamabad.

General Dwivedi said Pakistan must halt its “state-sponsored terrorism” if it wanted to “remain on the world map.” Significantly, he suggested India would not exercise the same restraint it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0, an earlier cross-border campaign.

“This time we will not maintain the restraint that we did in Operation Sindoor 1.0. … This time we will do something that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to be in geography or not,” he said.

Dwivedi also emphasised that Indian forces were fully prepared for any escalation, saying, “Whenever we get an opportunity, you would definitely head towards a positive result — and the results would be in our favour.”

Rajnath Singh’s warning over Sir Creek

Earlier in the week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued another strong message, focusing on Pakistan’s reported military build-up around the Sir Creek sector — a 96-km-long tidal estuary dividing Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch from Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Singh warned that any misadventure by Pakistan in the area would be met with a “decisive and historic” response: “If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography.”

His comments underscored India’s growing concern over Islamabad’s activities in the region, which New Delhi views as a strategic flashpoint.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh recently revealed that during the May 2025 clashes, Indian forces had downed four to five Pakistani fighter jets, including F-16s and JF-17s, and destroyed a high-value asset, likely an airborne early warning aircraft.

The strikes, according to Indian officials, brought both countries to the brink of a larger conflict before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10 following Pakistani requests for de-escalation.

Pakistan Army’s sharp rebuttal

Responding to the recent wave of Indian statements, Pakistan’s military released a strongly worded statement through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), calling India’s comments “delusional, provocative, and jingoistic.”

The army warned that renewed conflict would have catastrophic consequences, “In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint.”

The exchange of fierce rhetoric between senior leaders in Islamabad and New Delhi has reignited fears of another India-Pakistan standoff.