'Will hunt them to the ends of the Earth': PM Modi's big warning to terror backers after Pahalgam

Days after the Pahalgam killings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a clear message that those who have carried out this attack and their backers will be punished beyond their imagination. He also sent a message to the world that India will hunt the terrorists and their backers down and will punish them.

Speaking in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said: "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done."

"The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders have stood with us," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that this attack had not just been on unarmed tourists, "the enemies of the country have dared to attack the faith of India." "I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired for this attack will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine," he said, adding that now the time had come to destroy whatever little ground the terrorists have left.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation was saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam. The entire nation, he added, stands with all the affected families in their grief.

"In this terrorist attack, someone lost his son, someone lost his brother and someone lost his spouse. Some of them spoke Bengali, some spoke Kannada, some were Marathi, some were Odiya, some were Gujarati, some were from Bihar. Today, from Kargil to Kanyakumari, our grief and anger are the same over the death of all those people."