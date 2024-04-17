Will scrap CAA, NRC, UCC if India bloc comes to power, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be scrapped if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning the entire country into a “detention camp”.

"If the INDIA bloc wins, there will be no National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Banerjee said at a rally in Assam.

Banerjee, who was in Silchar to lend her support to four Trinamool Congress candidates in Assam, said, “They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life.” The Bengal CM said that there would be “no democracy and elections” if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power for the third term.

She said that TMC, on the other hand, loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines. Banerjee appealed to the people of Silchar to vote for the TMC candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The West Bengal CM said that her party would contest all the 126 assembly seats in the 2026 state polls. "This is just a trailer and the final is yet to come. I will come again," Banerjee added.

In an earlier rally in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Banerjee said that the BJP would not even win 200 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. She asked what the BJP has done for north Bengal, and asked the voters to not fall for Modi’s ‘guarantees’. “These are nothing but electoral jumla (false). Modi's guarantee is not to give Bengal its dues," she had said. She had also accused BJP of destroying the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar.