Winter session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned amid ruckus over Adani issue; LS adjourned too

Parliamentary proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day amid ruckus over the Adani issue.

The opposition MPs in the upper house demanded a discussion over the issue of bribery allegations levelled against the Adani Group by the US Department of Justice.

The upper house will now meet again on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha had resumed after brief disruption, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urging Opposition leaders to maintain peace an follow order in the House.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid uproar by the opposition parties on various issues. The lower house will meet again at 11 am on Wednesday.

Deputy speaker Sandhya Ray adjourned the Lok Sabha immediately after the resumption following protests by Opposition MPs demanding the discussion on charges against Adani.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram targeted Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla while emphasising the need for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Adani issue.

"My experience from the last Lok Sabha is that the Speaker, who continues to hold the post, will never allow an adjournment motion. The Adani issue definitely requires a joint parliamentary committee probe."

Ahead of the Parliament's winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition while addressing the reporters.

Modi said: "Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control the Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people. The people of the country count all their actions and when the time comes, they also punish them."

He added that the most painful thing is that some people "usurp the rights" of new MPs who have new ideas to speak in the House. Taking a jibe at the Congress, PM Modi said that those who have been rejected by the people 80-90 times don't allow discussions in the Parliament.

"They neither respect the spirit of democracy nor do they understand the importance of people's aspirations. They have no responsibility towards them, they are unable to understand them and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people."