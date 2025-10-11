Business Today
Wintrack row: CBIC launches vigilance probe into Chennai Customs allegations, implements strict reforms

Based on the initial findings, CBIC stated that a vigilance investigation will begin, with a completion target of 4-6 weeks. In the interest of maintaining a fair investigation, the officers identified in the report have been relieved of their duties and reassigned outside the jurisdiction immediately.

Business Today Desk
  Updated Oct 11, 2025 8:44 PM IST
Wintrack row: CBIC launches vigilance probe into Chennai Customs allegations, implements strict reforms The inquiry report also raised concerns about potential fraud and cheating by the importer’s agents and intermediaries.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced a thorough investigation following allegations of irregularities at Chennai Customs, raised by M/s Wintrack Inc. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), CBIC confirmed receiving a factual enquiry report from the Department of Revenue (DoR), tasked with conducting a fair and transparent probe into the matter.

The inquiry report also raised concerns about potential fraud and cheating by the importer’s agents and intermediaries. As a result, CBIC has suspended the license of the Customs Broker Agent implicated in the case under regulation 16 of the Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018. Furthermore, a police complaint has been filed against the unauthorised intermediaries involved.

CBIC further outlined a series of corrective actions aimed at improving Customs operations. A task force, headed by the Member (Customs), has been set up to implement the following measures:

  • A comprehensive review of pending cases to ensure consistent, transparent, and legally accurate application of regulations, particularly for MSMEs and small-scale importers.
  • Protection against misuse of authority and ensuring no retribution against complainants, with close monitoring for fair and swift resolution.
  • Introduction of faceless assessments to maintain complete anonymity for officers and applicants, ensuring confidentiality in procedures.
  • Strict enforcement of access restrictions to Customs locations, allowing only authorised Custom House Agents (CHAs).
  • Enhancement of grievance redressal systems through regular monitoring and reviews.
  • Public disclosure of action updates through relevant Customs portals.

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to upholding integrity within Customs administration, enhancing operational transparency, and promoting smooth trade practices.

