'Witch hunt against Sonam Wangchuk began 4 yrs ago': Climate activist's wife drops bombshell days after his arrest

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk, has strongly denied the Centre's allegations following violence in Ladakh during Wangchuk's hunger strike. She claimed that she has not received information about her husband's whereabouts for over 48 hours, labelling the situation as a "witch hunt" that began four years ago when Wangchuk started advocating for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Angmo cited increasing pressure from authorities, including threats related to the foreign funding licence for the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). She said the "harassment" against Wangchuk intensified after Ladakhis' expectations for a legislature and Sixth Schedule protections were unmet, despite their electoral support for the ruling party.

"Trouble began when the expectations of Ladakhis of getting a legislature and bringing the mountainous region under the Sixth Schedule turned, instead, into a never-ending wait despite voting for the BJP in large numbers and supporting the party at every turn," she told NDTV in an interview.

She also discussed the cancellation of SECMOL's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence, citing alleged violations such as using foreign funds to "study national sovereignty." Angmo said, "SECMOL already had a licence under the FCRA until last week when the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled it citing five alleged violations, including the use of foreign funds to 'study national sovereignty'."

Authorities raised concerns about Wangchuk's alleged links to Pakistan, referencing his attendance at a conference and contact with a Pakistani person of Indian origin. Angmo dismissed these claims as a "failure of the Ministry of Home Affairs" and questioned the basis for such allegations. She said, "What has been the MHA doing that a Pakistani intelligence person is roaming here? They have failed in their duty. I want them to be answerable."

Angmo clarified that Wangchuk's activities in Pakistan were scientific, not political, and related to climate change. She explained, "He went for a conference at the Breathe Pakistan event as a scientist... It was a conference held at the behest of the United Nations... which works with all in the Himalayan region because climate change and glaciers are not going to look at your boundaries." She added that Wangchuk praised Prime Minister Modi's environmental initiatives at the event.

Addressing accusations that Wangchuk incited violence, Angmo said he stopped his fast and condemned the unrest to prevent harm to protesters. She emphasized that all foreign funds received by SECMOL were used for their intended educational and developmental purposes, and that the FCRA licence for HIAL was never approved after Wangchuk began his protest fast.

She further criticized the government's reasoning for the FCRA cancellation, particularly the mention of "study national sovereignty" as a violation. "One of the points in the ministry's notification was about the sovereignty of the nation... It was about food sovereignty for heaven's sake. Food sovereignty is when you grow your own food..."