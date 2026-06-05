A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her workplace in Mohali on Thursday evening by a former boyfriend and colleague who then turned the knife on himself. The attack, which unfolded in front of colleagues who tried but failed to stop it, was captured on the office's CCTV cameras.

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The relationship and the breakdown

The victim, Dimple, was a resident of Patiala. The accused, Harjinder Singh Mann, 39, also known as Harry, had been in a relationship with her for more than three years. The two worked together at a private courier company in Mohali, where their professional association had developed into a romantic relationship before the two parted ways.

According to police, Harjinder had struggled to accept the breakup and made repeated attempts to reconcile with Dimple in the weeks that followed. Investigators believe those efforts were unsuccessful, leaving him increasingly distressed in the period leading up to the attack.

The attack

Late Thursday evening, an argument broke out between the two at the office premises. Harjinder allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Dimple multiple times. Colleagues present at the scene attempted to intervene but were unable to stop the assault. After attacking Dimple, Harjinder stabbed himself in what police described as an attempt to end his own life.

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Employees immediately alerted the authorities. A police team arrived at the scene around 7:40 pm and found both individuals critically injured. They were taken to Fortis Hospital, where Dimple was later declared dead. Harjinder remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The investigation

Police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation. Aman Baidwan, Station House Officer of Phase-11 police station, confirmed the woman's death and said her family had been informed. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow after the arrival of her parents and the recording of their statements.

The crime scene has been sealed and forensic evidence collected. CCTV footage from the premises has been seized and is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Investigators said they are verifying all aspects of the case, including the nature of the relationship and the events immediately preceding the stabbing.