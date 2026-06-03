Woman with young child jumps from third floor, residents break windows: Horrifying scenes unfold in Delhi hotel fire

Delhi hotel fire: A woman holding her child jumped from the third floor of a bed-and-breakfast building in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that caught fire, while many locals broke windows to help rescue trapped people. Residents also spread mattresses on the road to save people who were attempting to jump out of the windows. Such horrifying scenes unfolded as the massive fire at Flourish Stay B&B killed at least 21 people and more than 40 were rescued.

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As thick smoke engulfed the building and flames spread rapidly, several occupants were seen breaking window panes, shouting for help and trying to escape. Officials said several of those killed were foreign nationals, and added that the toll could rise as many of the injured remain in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses with the child and was taken to a nearby hospital. “A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside,” an eyewitness said. “She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries,” he added.

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Residents said local people rushed to help even before emergency services reached the spot. Mattress shop owners and other residents placed mattresses on the road below the building, while others gathered blankets and quilts and tried to assist those trying to come out.

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A local resident said panic spread through the area after the sound of several blasts. “I heard multiple blast-like sounds and then screams from inside the building. People were shouting for help and some were jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves. There was chaos all around and residents rushed towards the building to help those trapped inside,” she said.

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Another eyewitness, Sanjay Goyal, said people began helping the moment they saw smoke coming out of the building. “We saw thick smoke billowing from the building and realised people were trapped inside. Residents gathered blankets and quilts and tried to assist those who were trying to come out. We broke glass windows to create escape routes and managed to rescue several people. People inside were continuously screaming for help and everyone present tried to do whatever they could before the arrival of emergency services,” he said. According to Goyal, bystanders also threw stones at the windows to shatter the glass and help occupants escape.

#InPics | At least 10 people died after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Information about the blaze was received by the fire department at around 9 am, officials said. As many as ten firefighting vehicles were subsequently rushed to the spot.



According… pic.twitter.com/SfirNyXjJm — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 3, 2026

Vijai Jaishwal, another eyewitness, said he noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 8.30 am while passing through the area. “As soon as I saw smoke, I alerted others and one of my friends immediately called the fire brigade. The inn was known to accommodate a large number of foreign visitors, many of whom came to Delhi for medical treatment because of its proximity to major hospitals in the area,” he said.

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"We can't recognise them by looking at pictures; it's unrecognisable. Everyone is severely burnt," said one of the relatives of a victim at Max Hospital. An individual said six of his relatives were caught in the fire. Four of the bodies have been identified but two are yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning and the cause is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway. Officials said at least 21 people were killed in the blaze, several of them foreign nationals, while over 40 were rescued from the building.

(With agency inputs)