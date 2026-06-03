Suzlon share price falls: RE player unveils growth ambition; what Girish Tanti, CEO say

Suzlon Energy Ltd, which reported revenues of $1.75 billion in FY26 and commanded a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion, saw its share price falling over 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade, even as the renewable energy solutions provider revealed its growth ambition of 10 GW renewable energy sales and 70 GW of assets under management (AUM).

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In a release, Suzlon said it aims to grow AUM to four-fold to 70 GW by FY31 creating a large annuity business. Suzlon is expanding its asset management services across wind, solar, hybrid and multi brand portfolios, the company said. On Wednesday, the Suzlon stock fell 2.34 per cent to hit a low of Rs 53.25 on BSE.

The fresh announcement came days after Suzlon announced appointment of Ashok Ramachandran as President for India Business and Senior Managerial Personnel, effective from June 4, Thursday. The Suzlon stock was in the news recently after SEBI imposed penalties totalling Rs 29 crore on the company and certain executives over violations related to financial statements, including reported profitability and inflated net worth. Analysts recently suggested targets in the range of Rs 55-75 on the Suzlon stock.

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Suzlon prevailing capacity

Suzlon has 21.5 GW of wind energy capacity -- 15.5 GW in India and 6 GW globally -- installed across 17 countries. "Leveraging digital pathways and a nationwide service network, we will maximie asset performance across lifecycle. The RE Asset Management Services business solves the challenge of maintaining long term reliability, efficiency and returns from renewable energy assets," Suzlon said.

Suzlon: Transformative growth phase

Suzlon said it is entering a transformative growth phase under Suzlon 2.0, with a clear ambition to become one of the world’s most integrated renewable energy companies.

By FY31, Suzlon aims to expand annual renewable energy sales fourfold to 10 GW, grow its orderbook to 15 GW, and scale its Asset Under Management (AUM) fourfold to 70 GW, building a strong annuity-led business. This growth will be supported by a 40 per cent market share in India’s wind market, 3 GW export order intake, and a shift towards a higher-value mix by targeting a 60 per cent volume contribution from RE DevCo.

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Suzlon: What Girish Tanti says

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said the world is entering a super-cycle of electrification and the Suzlon 2.0 is built to partner with customers and nations to accelerate the energy transition.

"We deliver energy security through firm, reliable, and affordable wind-first, full stack

renewable solutions- from concept to commissioning to lifetime asset management. In the next 5 years, we aim to grow our renewable fleet under management by 4x to 70 GW and annual RE sales of 10 GW.”

Suzlon: What CEO says

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said RE DevCo will be the growth engine of Suzlon 2.0. As India's first integrated renewable energy co-development platform, it is designed to solve the industry's biggest challenge by accelerating project readiness, scale, and reducing time-to-market.

"We aim to capture 60 per cent of our volume contribution from RE DevCo, leading to 40 per cent market share in the Indian wind market. We are targeting 15 GW of RE orderbook and 3 GW of export order intake by FY31," Kapur said.