‘Won’t allow our territory to be used against any country’: Afghan minister to India

Afghanistan has given firm assurances to India that it will not permit its territory to be used against any country. The commitment was delivered by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi after a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban administration.

Kabul addressing longstanding concerns about the region's security and stability. The talks between India and Afghanistan were aimed to reinforce cooperation in key areas such as trade, development, and security between the two nations.

Muttaqi reiterated Afghanistan's position: "We had a detailed discussion on security cooperation. We will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country. Both sides will remain in touch on this issue." He further addressed concerns related to cross-border tensions, cautioning that "issues cannot be solved through this approach" and warning against "cross-border actions." Muttaqi referenced Afghanistan's history of resilience, adding, "The Afghan people’s patience and courage should not be challenged. If someone doesn’t know, they should ask the British, Soviets, or Americans."

The minister also noted that Afghanistan aims for "peaceful and friendly relations" with both India and Pakistan, but stressed that “it cannot be done with a one-sided approach." Sources from the meeting indicated that discussions focused on India's ongoing development assistance and future security cooperation.

At a press conference Muttaqi described the meeting as "fruitful and forward-looking," and welcomed India's intention to continue and broaden its developmental projects in Afghanistan. "We welcome India’s decision to continue developmental projects and expand their scope in Afghanistan," Muttaqi stated, expressing appreciation for India's humanitarian assistance during recent natural disasters.

Highlighting economic collaboration, Muttaqi announced the establishment of a joint trade committee with India designed to "remove the barriers of bilateral trade." This move is seen as an effort to revive economic ties that had slowed after the Taliban assumed control in 2021. Both nations are intent on reactivating their economic partnership, which had previously included substantial investment from India in rebuilding Afghanistan's infrastructure.

Over the past twenty years, India has invested more than $3 billion in Afghan infrastructure projects, underscoring the longstanding partnership between the two countries.