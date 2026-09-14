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It’s official! Hyundai’s new mid-size SUV to be called Bayon

It’s official! Hyundai’s new mid-size SUV to be called Bayon

The Bayon is expected to get the Creta’s 115hp 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 6-speed manual and CVT options.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 2:20 PM IST
It’s official! Hyundai’s new mid-size SUV to be called BayonBayon SUV is slated to be launched during the festive season

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday revealed the name of its much-anticipated upcoming mid-size SUV, the Bayon. The name Bayon draws inspiration from Bayonne, a city in the French Basque Country, known for its distinctive character and dynamic spirit.

“This model is going to be much more technology heavy. We are going to use SDV platform for young-age customers,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd managing director and CEO Tarun Garg told Business Today earlier in an interview.

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The Bayon is expected to get the Creta’s 115hp 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 6-speed manual and CVT options. The Bayon could also get a CNG option with an underbody tank, making it first Hyundai model of more than four metres to be powered by CNG.

The new mid-size SUV is slated to be launched during the festive season in 2026.

The South Korean carmaker is expected to share more about Hyundai Bayon in the coming weeks.
With Bayon, Hyundai says it is introducing more than a new SUV. “Bayon represents a new mindset – one that reflects our ambition to create experiences that are intelligent, intuitive and meaningful for our customers,” Garg said in a statement on Monday.

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As a new addition to Hyundai’s strong SUV line-up, the new SUV embodies Hyundai’s global design and product philosophy while bringing an intelligent experience to a new generation of customers.

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The launch comes at a time when India’s mid-size SUV segment is growing very fast. Hyundai Creta is the segment leader, clocking 200,000 volumes annually.

"This will further strengthen our SUV offering and accelerate our volumes meaningfully in this high-demand segment," Garg had said earlier.

Alongside the mid-size SUV, Hyundai confirmed that it will introduce a dedicated electric vehicle in the Venue-size segment later this financial year. The compact EV will be an all-new dedicated model rather than an electric version of the Venue.

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 2:19 PM IST
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