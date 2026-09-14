It’s official! Hyundai’s new mid-size SUV to be called Bayon

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The Bayon is expected to get the Creta’s 115hp 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 6-speed manual and CVT options. The Bayon could also get a CNG option with an underbody tank, making it first Hyundai model of more than four metres to be powered by CNG.

The new mid-size SUV is slated to be launched during the festive season in 2026.

The South Korean carmaker is expected to share more about Hyundai Bayon in the coming weeks.

With Bayon, Hyundai says it is introducing more than a new SUV. “Bayon represents a new mindset – one that reflects our ambition to create experiences that are intelligent, intuitive and meaningful for our customers,” Garg said in a statement on Monday.

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As a new addition to Hyundai’s strong SUV line-up, the new SUV embodies Hyundai’s global design and product philosophy while bringing an intelligent experience to a new generation of customers.

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The launch comes at a time when India’s mid-size SUV segment is growing very fast. Hyundai Creta is the segment leader, clocking 200,000 volumes annually.

"This will further strengthen our SUV offering and accelerate our volumes meaningfully in this high-demand segment," Garg had said earlier.

Alongside the mid-size SUV, Hyundai confirmed that it will introduce a dedicated electric vehicle in the Venue-size segment later this financial year. The compact EV will be an all-new dedicated model rather than an electric version of the Venue.