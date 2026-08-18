Onam gift for Kerala: Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat adds 8 coaches, doubles capacity

In his post, Krishnadas described the move as a major boost to faster and more comfortable rail travel to Kerala. The accompanying Kerala BJP graphic also presented the coach expansion as an Onam gift for passengers.

598 more seats per journey

The expansion, which came into effect from August 17, adds 598 seats to the train's existing capacity. With the number of coaches doubled, the service can now accommodate 1,128 passengers compared with 530 earlier.

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The additional capacity is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Kerala, particularly during the busy Onam season.

Onam travel rush

The Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat has witnessed strong passenger demand, with travel between Bengaluru and Kerala seeing a significant increase around major festivals.

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Onam is one of Kerala's biggest festivals, and thousands of people living and working outside the state travel home during the festive period. The additional coaches are therefore expected to help accommodate the seasonal surge in demand.

BJP calls expansion an 'Onam Gift'

The Kerala BJP welcomed the Railway Ministry's decision and termed the expansion an "Onam gift" for Kerala.

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According to the party, the decision followed discussions involving Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state general secretary Anoop Antony and P K Krishnadas with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The BJP has also said that the Railway Ministry may consider increasing capacity on trains connecting Kerala with other major cities, including Mumbai and Chennai.