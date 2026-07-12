'World's oldest-known Signboard': Ministry of Culture shares 'remarkable' Indus discovery from Dholavira

The Ministry of Culture on Saturday shared one of the most striking discoveries from the Harappan city of Dholavira in Gujarat. The ministry described it as a monumental inscription unearthed at the site as the "world's oldest-known Signboard" and the largest known inscription from the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation.

Sharing details in a post, the ministry said the inscription comprises 10 large gypsum signs, each measuring about 36 cm in height, with the entire signboard stretching nearly three metres.

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"One of the most remarkable discoveries from Dholavira, Gujarat, is this monumental Signboard, the largest known inscription from the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation and the world's oldest-known Signboard," the ministry said.

One of the most remarkable discoveries from Dholavira, Gujarat, is this monumental Signboard, the largest known inscription from the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation and 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝. Comprising 10 large signs/letters made of Gypsum (each… pic.twitter.com/ae9lmBqaeD — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 11, 2026

Excavations Revealed Advanced Urban Centre

The ministry said the site, located on the arid island of Khadir in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, was extensively excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over 13 field seasons between 1989 and 2005.

The excavation revealed the sophistication of one of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation's most important urban centres.

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"From advanced water engineering to public inscriptions, Dholavira continues to reveal the remarkable capabilities of the Indus-Saraswati people, a legacy deeply rooted in the cultural and civilisational heritage of Bharat," it said.

The excavations, carried out under the supervision of archaeologist Dr Ravindra Singh Bisht, uncovered evidence of habitation across seven cultural phases spanning 3000 BCE to 1500 BCE. The excavations offered new insights into the Harappan Civilisation and its links with other Bronze Age civilisations.

Absolutely delighted by this news.



Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology. https://t.co/XkLK6NlmXx pic.twitter.com/4Jo6a3YVro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021

UNESCO World Heritage Site

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Dholavira is one of the best-preserved Harappan urban settlements in South Asia, dating from the 3rd to the mid-2nd millennium BCE. The ancient city is renowned for its sophisticated town planning, elaborate water conservation systems, reservoirs, and well-planned urban layout.

Recognising its outstanding universal value, UNESCO inscribed Dholavira on the World Heritage List in July 2021. India had submitted the site's nomination dossier to the World Heritage Centre in January 2020, while Dholavira had remained on UNESCO's tentative list since 2014.

The Ministry of Culture said discoveries from the site continue to underscore the architectural, engineering, and civic achievements of the Harappan civilisation.

