'Ye baat kisne bola': Manoj Bajpayee on report that he may contest LS election from Bihar's West Champaran

Manoj Bajpayee suggested that there was no truth in the report. "Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye!" the actor said in a tweet. 

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday reacted to a report that he may contest the next Lok Sabha election from Bihar's West Champaran. In a tweet, he suggested that there was no truth in the report. "Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye!" the actor said. 

Currently, the BJP holds the West Champaran Lok Sabha seat. BJP's former state chief Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has held the seat since 2009. In the last general election, he got 603,706 votes with 59.60 per cent votes against Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's Brijesh Kumar Kushwaha, who could manage only 3,09,800 votes with 30.58 per cent votes. 

The BJP's vote share has been rising in this constituency in each Lok Sabha election. In 2009, the party secured 38.56 per cent votes which went up to 43 per cent in 2014 and nearly 60 per cent in 2019.  

Published on: Jan 04, 2024, 9:40 PM IST
