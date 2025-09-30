York Cinemas halts South Asian film screenings due to safety concerns over Pawan Kalyan's film 'OG'

York Cinemas has announced the immediate suspension of all screenings for the South Asian film OG, distributed by Prathyangira Cinemas. The cinema chain expressed deep concerns about the safety and security implications associated with the exhibition of the film. The theatre group also announced that it will no longer be screening South Asian films distributed by Prathyangira Cinemas.

Advertisement

The decision was communicated in a latest press release where York Cinemas emphasised that continuing with the showings could jeopardize the public’s safety. "We urge all theatres exhibiting these films, as well as local authorities, to ensure the safety of the public, patrons, and staff," the release stated.

💥Safety update by York Cinemas



- No south asian films from prathyangira cinemas will be shown effective 22nd September, 2025 as it is a threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/zzZC2ew3PJ — Dr. Shah (@ankitatIIMA) September 30, 2025

The decision to suspend OG screenings comes after a series of controversies surrounding the film's distribution and its connections to cultural and political forces. In particular, York Cinemas raised concerns about unethical business practices and the manipulation of ticket sales to inflate the film’s economic value. These tactics, according to York Cinemas, were an attempt to gain greater control over the South Asian film industry in North America and to create divisions within the South Asian community based on political and social affiliations.

Advertisement

The cinema chain’s position reflects a growing unease with the distribution practices around OG. York Cinemas also pointed out that certain associates of Prathyangira Cinemas had spread false statements about their financial arrangements and obligations. As a result, York Cinemas has resolved to take appropriate legal action. The company clarified that, to ensure the safety of their audience and maintain ethical business standards, all OG screenings would be canceled and all tickets refunded.

Dallas Celebration Sparks Backlash Amid York Cinemas' Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent viral video of Pawan Kalyan fans celebrating the release of OG in Dallas has sparked widespread debate. The video showed fans unveiling a 30-foot cutout of the actor and performing a flash dance at a Dallas theater, capturing the attention of the wider social media community. However, many questioned the timing and appropriateness of such a celebration, given the current mood in the US toward India and its citizens.

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding the event was further amplified by Pawan Kalyan’s dual role as a film star and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, India. While some fans defended the celebration, claiming it was a lawful and permitted public gathering, others urged more caution.