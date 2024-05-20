Graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal appears in three metro stations; AAP blames BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through graffiti found inside Delhi metro trains. AAP has requested a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on this issue.

AAP leader Atishi alleged that BJP is behind these threats as they fear losing all seven seats in Delhi. She further claimed that graffiti threatening Kejriwal was found in three metro stations – Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar – and questioned the lack of action by the police and Cyber Cell. A senior police officer said they have taken cognisance of the matter and are probing into it.

"They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false. Now there is a danger to his life," she alleged.

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she alleged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has requested increased security for Kejriwal, speculating that AAP might orchestrate an attack on him for sympathy votes. He also accused AAP of trying to divert attention from an alleged assault incident involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. "My only question to Kejriwal is when will he break his silence over the Maliwal assault incident in his house?" he asked.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the party has emailed a representation to EC and expressed concern over the lack of action by the Delhi Police and metro. He accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of threatening Kejriwal's safety. "There is CCTV coverage inside metro stations. It is a cause of worry that the chief minister has been threatened but no action has been taken by Delhi Police and metro. If there is any complaint made against AAP police indulges in negative publicity. There have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier but nothing is known what action was taken in them," Bharadwaj said.

"Police immediately swung into action on two calls recently and even shared the DD entry with the media. But after the graffiti incident, did Delhi police increase Kejriwal's security? Was Kejriwal apprised of the matter? Or was the media informed about this by the police?" he asked.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh echoed these sentiments, alleging a planned attack on Kejriwal by the PMO and BJP.